These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is -6.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.79 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.83% off the consensus price target high of $3.72 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -66.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.16, the stock is 6.10% and 47.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 114.41% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 125.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3691 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0987.

The stock witnessed a 30.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.82%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.19% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $458.83M and $1.98M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 433.33% and -13.60% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $550k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 22.40% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.89 million shares valued at $9.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the UUUU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 5.26 million shares valued at $8.83 million to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.0 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $6.73 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $3.23 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eshleman Benjamin III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eshleman Benjamin III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $4.47 per share for a total of $4472.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Moore Curtis (VP Marketing and) sold a total of 24,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $4.01 per share for $99239.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, Morrison Alex G (Director) acquired 18,000 shares at an average price of $1.59 for $28544.0. The insider now directly holds 108,060 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 99.50% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.31% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.