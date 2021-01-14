Three Stocks to Track: MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares are 20.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.94% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 70.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.46% and 15.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 03, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the MGI stock is an In-line, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as an Outperform on January 11, 2021. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the MGI stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the MoneyGram International Inc. stock a price target range of $9.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.21% or -55.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 128.60% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, down -5.00% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 3,547,968 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 362,036. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 30,667 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reporting a decrease of -5.66% at $1.00. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $94,836,509. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $1.00 and it hit its day’s highest price at $1.10.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), on the other hand, is trading around $32.63 with a market cap of $24.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $210.0 million. This represented 90.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $16.36 billion from $16.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.08 billion, significantly higher than the $674.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $886.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Weyerhaeuser Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 time and accounting for 10,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,350 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.46M shares after the latest sales, with -3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.30% with a share float percentage of 744.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weyerhaeuser Company having a total of 1,115 institutions that hold shares in the company.