Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Is Up 20.81% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) is 20.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VERO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.84% off the consensus price target high of $7.60 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 10.69% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -26.89% off its SMA200. VERO registered -70.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0898 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5035.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.99%, and is 19.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $107.74M and $151.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.75% and -76.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $25.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.01% while institutional investors hold 60.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.47M, and float is at 20.64M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 58.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 12.42 million shares valued at $28.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.19% of the VERO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.81 million shares valued at $1.89 million to account for 1.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.69 million shares representing 1.69% and valued at over $1.61 million, while Interwest Venture Management Co. holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $1.53 million.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zaring Chad A, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Zaring Chad A bought 18,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $51923.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Venus Concept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Zaring Chad A (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 21,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $2.71 per share for $57046.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21050.0 shares of the VERO stock.