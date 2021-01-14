Which institution holds the most shares in Inseego Corp. (INSG)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is -8.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $17.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -45.62% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.29, the stock is 1.42% and 26.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 8.20% at the moment leaves the stock 36.94% off its SMA200. INSG registered 80.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.48.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.79%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 938 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $280.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 85.12. Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.02% and -14.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $83.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.10% in year-over-year returns.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Inseego Corp. (INSG), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 55.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.02M, and float is at 97.69M with Short Float at 27.45%. Institutions hold 55.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 21.97 million shares valued at $226.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.21% of the INSG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.33 million shares valued at $44.72 million to account for 4.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.81 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $39.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $14.39 million.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Braslyn Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Braslyn Ltd. sold 293,848 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $14.37 per share for a total of $4.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.61 million shares.

Inseego Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Miller Brian (Director) sold a total of 493,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $14.33 per share for $7.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.0 million shares of the INSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Miller Brian (Director) disposed off 647,629 shares at an average price of $14.79 for $9.58 million. The insider now directly holds 4,493,546 shares of Inseego Corp. (INSG).

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 2.43% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 67.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.13% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.