Who are the Institutional Holders in IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)?

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) is 20.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.63% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is 36.92% and 61.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 51.11% off its SMA200. IMAC registered 26.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2508 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0746.

The stock witnessed a 79.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.13%, and is 18.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 12.58% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $22.42M and $13.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 344.79% and -62.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $3.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.90% in year-over-year returns.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.08% while institutional investors hold 5.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.84M, and float is at 7.21M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 3.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 55100.0 shares valued at $42862.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the IMAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 26565.0 shares valued at $20664.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 22771.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $17713.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 19668.0 with a market value of $15299.0.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ervin Jeffrey S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ervin Jeffrey S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $3906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

IMAC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Ervin Jeffrey S (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $1.45 per share for $1450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the IMAC stock.