Who are the Institutional Holders in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 7.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -62.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is 16.72% and 69.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing 11.43% at the moment leaves the stock 155.28% off its SMA200. VUZI registered 447.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.64.

The stock witnessed a 124.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.45%, and is 12.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 15.27% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $424.32M and $9.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1033.72% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $3.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.30% in year-over-year returns.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.23% while institutional investors hold 17.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.84M, and float is at 38.35M with Short Float at 16.09%. Institutions hold 15.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.23 million shares valued at $5.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the VUZI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC with 1.08 million shares valued at $4.94 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 1.46% and valued at over $2.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $2.74 million.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -7.10% down over the past 12 months. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is 9.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.81% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.