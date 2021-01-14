Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC)?

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) is -4.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $19.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRAC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.35%.

Currently trading at $21.42, the stock is 28.25% and 51.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 25.49% at the moment leaves the stock 91.43% off its SMA200. SRAC registered a gain of 72.95% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.53.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.57%, and is 10.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 132.84% and 7.91% from its 52-week high.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC), with 18.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.22% while institutional investors hold 584.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 11.12M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1.24 million shares valued at $12.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the SRAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund with 1.23 million shares valued at $12.35 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HGC Investment Management Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $12.11 million, while Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $9.07 million.