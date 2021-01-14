Why Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is 8.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.32% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.23% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.23% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.83, the stock is 24.69% and 70.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 9.09% at the moment leaves the stock 129.72% off its SMA200. DNMR registered a gain of 156.90% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.97.

The stock witnessed a 68.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.80%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 12.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 189.90% and -10.23% from its 52-week high.

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 24.68M with Short Float at 0.75%.