3 stocks to watch in trade today: US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares are 7.93% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.31% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 45.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 6.90% and 11.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2020, Jefferies recommended the USFD stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as an Outperform on November 10, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the USFD stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.50. The forecasts give the US Foods Holding Corp. stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.74% or -32.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.80% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, down -11.40% from $2.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,046,353 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 242,302. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,296 and 132,455 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kvasnicka Jay, an EVP, Lclly Mgd Bus & Field Ops at the company, sold 35,087 shares worth $1.19 million at $34.00 per share on Dec 04. The Director had earlier sold another 25,000 USFD shares valued at $0.85 million on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $34.00 per share. Iacobucci Andrew E. (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold 14,468 shares at $29.92 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $0.43 million while Satriano Pietro, (Chairman & CEO) sold 57,900 shares on Nov 19 for $1.77 million with each share fetching $30.51.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price is at $1.02, falling 11.30% on Friday. The company share price fluctuating between $1.02 to $1.03 during the trade. With the recent change, the company market cap reached $102,888,666.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), on the other hand, is trading around $71.62 with a market cap of $57.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

D’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $306.0 million. This represented 91.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $3.61 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $104.53 billion from $103.73 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.81 billion, significantly higher than the $3.71 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $401.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Dominion Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 50,140 shares. Insider sales totaled 224,524 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.3M shares after the latest sales, with -5.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.90% with a share float percentage of 813.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dominion Energy Inc. having a total of 1,749 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.1 million shares worth more than $5.53 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.65 billion and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.