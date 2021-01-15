A peek at American Resources Corporation (AREC): Who has invested in It?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is 12.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The AREC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 12.71% and 23.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 54.14% off its SMA200. AREC registered 285.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5518.

The stock witnessed a 17.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.22%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $79.05M and $7.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.86. Distance from 52-week low is 571.88% and -56.39% from its 52-week high.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.70% in year-over-year returns.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in American Resources Corporation (AREC), with 19.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.26% while institutional investors hold 18.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.79M, and float is at 16.28M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 8.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the AREC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 37084.0 shares valued at $55626.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 10200.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $15300.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 10146.0 with a market value of $15219.0.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at American Resources Corporation (AREC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.