Aegon N.V. (AEG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.28% Upside

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is 7.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $4.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.28% off the consensus price target high of $5.16 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -78.51% lower than the price target low of $2.42 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is 8.72% and 17.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 43.61% off its SMA200. AEG registered -2.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8685 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1653.

The stock witnessed a 19.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.35%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $9.25B and $46.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.33. Distance from 52-week low is 140.09% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Aegon N.V. (AEG), with institutional investors hold 8.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.05B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 8.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 118.62 million shares valued at $303.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.63% of the AEG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Private Management Group, Inc. with 5.5 million shares valued at $14.07 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 4.75 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $12.16 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $10.5 million.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -9.43% down over the past 12 months. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -0.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.73% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.