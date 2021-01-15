Analysts suggest American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) could spike 35.63% in a year

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.32 and a high of $272.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $216.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $282.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.63% off the consensus price target high of $334.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 6.53% higher than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $214.99, the stock is -1.94% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -11.62% off its SMA200. AMT registered -8.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $222.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $241.73.

The stock witnessed a -0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.86%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) has around 5454 employees, a market worth around $93.48B and $7.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.78 and Fwd P/E is 39.00. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.33% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.26 with sales reaching $2.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

2,004 institutions hold shares in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 93.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.77M, and float is at 442.83M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 93.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.37 million shares valued at $13.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.69% of the AMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33.57 million shares valued at $8.12 billion to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.65 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $4.27 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 15.89 million with a market value of $3.84 billion.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Puech Olivier, the company’s EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA. SEC filings show that Puech Olivier sold 320 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $220.00 per share for a total of $70400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17146.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that THOMPSON SAMME L (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $226.07 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20337.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, HORMATS ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $218.87 for $21887.0. The insider now directly holds 5,859 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -13.32% down over the past 12 months. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is -19.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.46% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.