Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The APTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 46.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 18.73% and 23.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 12.60% at the moment leaves the stock 20.23% off its SMA200. APTX registered 7.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6588.

The stock witnessed a 12.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.87%, and is 8.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $233.67M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.12% and -33.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.80%).

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptinyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -86.90% in year-over-year returns.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Aptinyx Inc. (APTX), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 56.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.98M, and float is at 37.10M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 55.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.56 million shares valued at $18.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the APTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 5.31 million shares valued at $17.93 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. which holds 3.29 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $11.12 million, while Frazier Management LLC holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $10.78 million.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.89 million shares.

Aptinyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Sherman Rachel E. (Director) bought a total of 2,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $4.79 per share for $10413.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2174.0 shares of the APTX stock.