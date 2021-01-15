BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is 3.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDSI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 37.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is -1.28% and 6.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 3.33% off its SMA200. BDSI registered -25.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0844.

The stock witnessed a -1.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.47%, and is -10.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $477.06M and $145.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.52 and Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.63% and -29.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $38.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 75.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.03M, and float is at 98.64M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 73.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 7.64 million shares valued at $28.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.55% of the BDSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.52 million shares valued at $28.04 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 5.07 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $18.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 4.61 million with a market value of $17.18 million.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vollins James. SEC filings show that Vollins James sold 9,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $4.48 per share for a total of $42582.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Bailey Jeffrey Allen (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.35 per share for $43500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35567.0 shares of the BDSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Vollins James disposed off 20,320 shares at an average price of $4.46 for $90627.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI).

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.28% up over the past 12 months. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -16.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.46% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.