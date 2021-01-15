BSM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Now

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is 18.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.04 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is 11.80% and 12.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 21.56% off its SMA200. BSM registered -37.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.77.

The stock witnessed a 11.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.60%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $368.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.77 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.88% and -37.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $85.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), with 58.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.11% while institutional investors hold 24.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.73M, and float is at 148.62M with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 17.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is William Marsh Rice University with over 7.27 million shares valued at $44.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.51% of the BSM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mayo Clinic with 5.72 million shares valued at $35.12 million to account for 2.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 3.62 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $22.22 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.73% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $21.9 million.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smajstrla Dawn, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Smajstrla Dawn sold 5,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $8.60 per share for a total of $43289.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52716.0 shares.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) that is trading 11.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.05% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.