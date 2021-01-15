Dissecting Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is 7.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $5.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.48, the stock is 3.96% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -2.96% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -8.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8343.

The stock witnessed a -6.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.59%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $670.32M and $91.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.21% and -38.19% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $16.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.00% in year-over-year returns.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Agenus Inc. (AGEN), with 19.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 60.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.67M, and float is at 170.65M with Short Float at 12.73%. Institutions hold 53.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.48 million shares valued at $53.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the AGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oracle Investment Management Inc with 13.13 million shares valued at $52.54 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 12.86 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $51.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 8.55 million with a market value of $34.19 million.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INCYTE CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INCYTE CORP sold 141,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $3.66 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.97 million shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that INCYTE CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 72,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.66 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.11 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, INCYTE CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 384,025 shares at an average price of $3.57 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 17,186,968 shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.28% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.72% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.8.