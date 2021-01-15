Dissecting Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is 28.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $72.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $66.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.19% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.01% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -202.36% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $75.59, the stock is 18.85% and 51.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 13.84% at the moment leaves the stock 147.24% off its SMA200. SFIX registered 206.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.57.

The stock witnessed a 17.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 131.59%, and is 30.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $8.25B and $1.76B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 593.49% and 4.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $512.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -292.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.84% while institutional investors hold 98.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.14M, and float is at 60.41M with Short Float at 37.55%. Institutions hold 94.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 7.67 million shares valued at $208.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the SFIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.0 million shares valued at $135.55 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.61 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $124.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $106.73 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 236 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 104 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Darling Scott, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Secr.. SEC filings show that Darling Scott sold 24,726 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $59.98 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63713.0 shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Spaulding Elizabeth (President) sold a total of 5,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $69.75 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17494.0 shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Darling Scott (Chief Legal Officer & Secr.) disposed off 4,243 shares at an average price of $69.75 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 69,697 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 127.29% up over the past 12 months. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is 206.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.21% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.