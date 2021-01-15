Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DOGZ Stock Is Going Next

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is 27.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOGZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 34.97% and 28.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.78 million and changing 23.06% at the moment leaves the stock 82.88% off its SMA200. DOGZ registered 99.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0153 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5841.

The stock witnessed a 52.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 150.70%, and is 38.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.44% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has around 288 employees, a market worth around $60.75M and $19.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.72. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 246.85% and -21.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Analyst Forecasts

Dogness (International) Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -694.30% this year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), with institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.91M, and float is at 16.85M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 14351.0 shares valued at $15212.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the DOGZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1783.0 shares valued at $1889.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Who are the competitors?

