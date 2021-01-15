Here is a breakdown of the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock performance

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 9.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.68 and a high of $65.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $47.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.14% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.64% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.19% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.90, the stock is 12.24% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 12.86% at the moment leaves the stock 35.07% off its SMA200. ACCD registered a gain of 48.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.62.

The stock witnessed a -13.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 1238 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $146.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.94% and -17.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $52.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.90% year-over-year.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Accolade Inc. (ACCD), with 15.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.32% while institutional investors hold 54.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.04M, and float is at 35.15M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 39.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. with over 3.78 million shares valued at $146.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.83% of the ACCD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 1.31 million shares valued at $50.96 million to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.29 million shares representing 2.34% and valued at over $50.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $41.95 million.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.