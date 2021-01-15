ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is 17.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $7.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -26.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.58, the stock is 8.45% and 19.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.15 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 58.20% off its SMA200. IMGN registered 53.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.04.

The stock witnessed a 4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.68%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $91.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.72% and -3.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (124.60%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $37.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 74.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 194.71M, and float is at 176.17M with Short Float at 12.94%. Institutions hold 73.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 23.08 million shares valued at $83.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the IMGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.19 million shares valued at $51.08 million to account for 7.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.73 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $49.44 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 10.48 million with a market value of $37.72 million.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOSTER DAVID G, the company’s V.P.-Fin., Prin. Acctg. Off.. SEC filings show that FOSTER DAVID G sold 11,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $6.38 per share for a total of $70512.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37912.0 shares.

ImmunoGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that FOSTER DAVID G (V.P.-Fin., Prin. Acctg. Off.) sold a total of 5,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $3.43 per share for $18687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21382.0 shares of the IMGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Ryll Thomas (SVP, Technical Operations) disposed off 16,790 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $83782.0. The insider now directly holds 75,624 shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 32.30% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.41% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.2.