New Big Money Means Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is 10.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $13.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is 17.24% and 37.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 67.60% off its SMA200. IMMR registered 61.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.97.

The stock witnessed a 43.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.14%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $331.54M and $31.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.76. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.46% and -7.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $9.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Immersion Corporation (IMMR), with 688.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 70.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.90M, and float is at 26.25M with Short Float at 6.12%. Institutions hold 68.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raging Capital Management, Llc with over 4.11 million shares valued at $28.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the IMMR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.93 million shares valued at $20.68 million to account for 10.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.46 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $10.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $8.96 million.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Okada Michael Rudolf, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Okada Michael Rudolf sold 2,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $32195.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10415.0 shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that MARTIN WILLIAM C (Director) sold a total of 55,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $12.21 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Singer Eric (Director) disposed off 104,000 shares at an average price of $10.72 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 486,106 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading 7.96% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 32.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.18% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.