Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) makes 11.54% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is 25.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -45.85% lower than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is 24.51% and 29.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.5 million and changing 6.92% at the moment leaves the stock 72.73% off its SMA200. PBI registered 87.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.37.

The stock witnessed a 41.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.77%, and is 11.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.19% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $3.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 362.87% and 0.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $938.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), with 9.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.71% while institutional investors hold 82.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.83M, and float is at 163.23M with Short Float at 12.60%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.21 million shares valued at $133.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.56% of the PBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.1 million shares valued at $90.83 million to account for 9.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 7.32 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $38.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 6.52 million with a market value of $34.61 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SANFORD LINDA S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANFORD LINDA S bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $4.92 per share for a total of $39360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81913.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $2.56 per share for $5120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62256.0 shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $9597.0. The insider now directly holds 60,256 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is -28.31% lower over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is 1.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.91% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.