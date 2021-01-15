Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) turns bullish with gain of 1.07 points

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is 11.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $17.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 24.23% and 42.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 59.26% off its SMA200. PRCH registered a gain of 46.96% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.41.

The stock witnessed a 29.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.44%, and is 22.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.79% and -1.79% from its 52-week high.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $19.62M over the same period..

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.18% while institutional investors hold 33.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.56M, and float is at 12.86M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 26.01% of the Float.