Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Volatility At 6.75%, Should You Add A Position?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is 12.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.32% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is 13.47% and 28.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing 8.98% at the moment leaves the stock 78.03% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered 121.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.46.

The stock witnessed a 18.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.38%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 25228 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $13.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.64 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 533.78% and 4.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $4.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

468 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.35% while institutional investors hold 99.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.00M, and float is at 379.79M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 97.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 61.31 million shares valued at $440.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.88 million shares valued at $243.25 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 19.18 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $137.71 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 17.03 million with a market value of $122.25 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE MICHAEL A, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that GEORGE MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $10.67 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $99.15 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5091.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) acquired 996 shares at an average price of $100.22 for $99816.0. The insider now directly holds 3,091 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).