Things appear to be looking up for Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.18 and a high of $99.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $94.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $108.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.02% off the consensus price target high of $133.87 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $84.12 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $96.36, the stock is 4.35% and 7.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 10.62% off its SMA200. NVS registered 0.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.46.

The stock witnessed a 4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.22%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $232.57B and $49.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.90. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.29% and -3.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.35 with sales reaching $12.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

1,220 institutions hold shares in Novartis AG (NVS), with 68.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 10.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.27B with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 10.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 22.57 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.91% of the NVS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 21.79 million shares valued at $1.89 billion to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Loomis Sayles & Company, LP which holds 10.51 million shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $913.58 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 9.06 million with a market value of $788.23 million.

Novartis AG (NVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novartis Bioventures Ltd, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novartis Bioventures Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.28% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.38% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.