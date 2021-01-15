Things appear to be looking up for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is 27.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $4.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is 20.46% and 57.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 134.77% off its SMA200. QEP registered -21.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3448 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4731.

The stock witnessed a 31.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 217.71%, and is 8.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $746.27M and $846.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1061.90% and -25.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

QEP Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $221.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.00% in year-over-year returns.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), with 21.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 65.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.30M, and float is at 220.61M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 60.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.4 million shares valued at $21.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the QEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.88 million shares valued at $12.53 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.46 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $11.25 million, while Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 8.4 million with a market value of $7.58 million.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRICE DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRICE DAVID A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

QEP Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.70 per share for $25485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TRICE DAVID A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading -34.52% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -8.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.99% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.59.