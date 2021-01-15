Three Stocks to Consider: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) shares are 0.95% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.76% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -0.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 5.88% and 2.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 18, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the HR stock is Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 13, 2021. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the HR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.58. The forecasts give the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.12% or -3.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 5.70% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 132,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,471. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,023 and 7,855 in purchases and sales respectively.

Braman Edward Hall, a Director at the company, bought 1,700 shares worth $47597.0 at $28.00 per share on Aug 21. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 317 HR shares valued at $9516.0 on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $30.02 per share. Braman Edward Hall (Director) bought 300 shares at $27.00 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $8100.0 while Braman Edward Hall, (Director) bought 3,500 shares on Aug 10 for $0.1 million with each share fetching $29.01.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) advanced +8.49% and closed at $1.15 in the last trading session. It has outstanding shares of 89,468,405 million with a total market cap of $102,888,666. The company’s opening price was $1.06 and its shares traded within the range of $1.00-$1.16.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP), on the other hand, is trading around $8.34 with a market cap of $838.59M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.75 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PUMP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $71.16 million. This represented 46.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $133.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $1.1 billion from $1.09 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $118.03 million, significantly lower than the $307.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at ProPetro Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 30,496 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,890 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.34M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 31.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.40% with a share float percentage of 69.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.99 million shares worth more than $48.69 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.0 million and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.