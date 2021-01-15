What should you know before buying stock in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is 26.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 18.00% and 33.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 10.61% at the moment leaves the stock -9.79% off its SMA200. ABEO registered -25.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9457.

The stock witnessed a 27.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.15%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $197.33M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.10% and -54.38% from its 52-week high.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), with 15.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.22% while institutional investors hold 45.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.77M, and float is at 83.83M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 37.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 5.5 million shares valued at $5.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the ABEO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.9 million shares valued at $3.97 million to account for 3.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Great Point Partners LLC which holds 3.89 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $3.97 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $3.78 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wider Todd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wider Todd sold 33,876 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $1.54 per share for a total of $52064.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Mann Paul Elliot (Director) sold a total of 30,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $1.54 per share for $46891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ABEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Mann Paul Elliot (Director) disposed off 17,079 shares at an average price of $1.59 for $27099.0. The insider now directly holds 772,907 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.28% up over the past 12 months. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -11.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.25% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.