Which Institutions Own Shares In InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) is 7.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVIV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.65% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.65% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 14.38% and 33.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -29.50% off its SMA200. NVIV registered -89.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7130 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1211.

The stock witnessed a 36.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.14%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 77.73% and -91.93% from its 52-week high.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.35% while institutional investors hold 8.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.17M, and float is at 19.62M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 7.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wedbush Securities Inc with over 81491.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the NVIV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 12751.0 shares valued at $18106.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.