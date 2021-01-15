Why 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is 16.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.37 and a high of $18.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $126.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.64% off the consensus price target high of $151.14 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 84.37% higher than the price target low of $90.48 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is 19.79% and 17.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 23.72% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 45.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a 21.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.05%, and is 13.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 1891 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.97 and Fwd P/E is 3.76. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.98% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.20% year-over-year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.09M, and float is at 107.14M with Short Float at 0.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF with over 0.66 million shares valued at $7.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.52% of the QFIN Shares outstanding. As of Aug 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fidelity Balanced Fund with 0.63 million shares valued at $7.94 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF which holds 0.49 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $5.8 million, while Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $2.22 million.