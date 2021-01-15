Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is 19.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.13 and a high of $91.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The CXO stock was last observed hovering at around $68.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $65.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.9% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -39.6% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.80, the stock is 14.16% and 20.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 31.66% off its SMA200. CXO registered -21.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.03.

The stock witnessed a 13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.44%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) has around 1453 employees, a market worth around $13.70B and $3.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.99. Distance from 52-week low is 110.69% and -23.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concho Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $926.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Top Institutional Holders

638 institutions hold shares in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 93.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.32M, and float is at 194.43M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 93.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.78 million shares valued at $1.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the CXO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 19.01 million shares valued at $838.76 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.46 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $637.88 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.77% of the shares totaling 13.29 million with a market value of $586.21 million.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gobar Jacob, the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gobar Jacob sold 2,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $50.58 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8662.0 shares.

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that BEAL STEVEN L (Director) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $61.66 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50336.0 shares of the CXO stock.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -45.29% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -8.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.26% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.