Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) is 2.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDTK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is 3.67% and 6.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1032 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4078.

The stock witnessed a 5.86% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.27%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $37.38M and $28.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.48% and -51.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.50%).

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), with 3.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.25% while institutional investors hold 0.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.83M, and float is at 7.05M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 0.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 14732.0 shares valued at $46553.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the EDTK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3779.0 shares valued at $11941.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.