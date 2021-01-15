Why DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is the topic of conversation today

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) is 42.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $13.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBVT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $6.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.96% off the consensus price target high of $14.61 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -204.76% lower than the price target low of $1.68 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is 67.40% and 88.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.62 million and changing 36.90% at the moment leaves the stock 50.83% off its SMA200. DBVT registered -70.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.64.

The stock witnessed a 41.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.30%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 279.26% and -60.68% from its 52-week high.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), with institutional investors hold 33.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.63M, and float is at 49.02M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 33.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 14.61 million shares valued at $25.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the DBVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 7.53 million shares valued at $13.03 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 6.81 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $11.78 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $3.42 million.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -1.14% down over the past 12 months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 39.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.52% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.