Why has United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) gained 15.45% in last trading?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is 38.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $23.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.97% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.65% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -30.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.19, the stock is 34.22% and 33.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 15.45% at the moment leaves the stock 31.37% off its SMA200. UNFI registered 140.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.83.

The stock witnessed a 48.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.06%, and is 32.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 28300 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $27.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.01. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.80% and -5.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $6.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 87.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.17M, and float is at 55.09M with Short Float at 24.24%. Institutions hold 85.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.25 million shares valued at $122.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the UNFI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.91 million shares valued at $87.9 million to account for 10.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.29 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $63.76 million, while Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $44.68 million.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bates Ann Torre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bates Ann Torre bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $21720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Bates Ann Torre (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $5.48 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37970.0 shares of the UNFI stock.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading 60.38% up over the past 12 months. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is -29.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.9% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.75.