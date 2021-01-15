Why should you buy stock in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 8.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.84 and a high of $47.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $40.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.39% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -14.19% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.25, the stock is 11.01% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 12.94% off its SMA200. BJ registered 74.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.45.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.75%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 27231 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $14.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.24 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.26% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $3.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

457 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 111.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.01M, and float is at 133.76M with Short Float at 13.77%. Institutions hold 108.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.99 million shares valued at $622.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the BJ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.14 million shares valued at $546.14 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.33 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $470.62 million, while Putnam Investments LLC holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 7.72 million with a market value of $320.64 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desroches Jeff, the company’s EVP, Club Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Desroches Jeff sold 80,596 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $38.29 per share for a total of $3.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Steele Robert Allan (Director) sold a total of 7,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $41.27 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14143.0 shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Kessler Scott (EVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 21,534 shares at an average price of $38.90 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 133,767 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).