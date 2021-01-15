Why Wayfair Inc. (W) is the topic of conversation today

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 46.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.70 and a high of $349.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $309.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 20.77% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.85% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -83.26% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $329.87, the stock is 27.11% and 29.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.0 million and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 43.25% off its SMA200. W registered 211.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $254.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $267.95.

The stock witnessed a 30.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.25%, and is 31.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16985 employees, a market worth around $31.75B and $13.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 134.70. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1420.14% and -5.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.70%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $3.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.10% in year-over-year returns.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

581 institutions hold shares in Wayfair Inc. (W), with 5.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.81% while institutional investors hold 113.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.37M, and float is at 67.76M with Short Float at 18.88%. Institutions hold 107.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.26 million shares valued at $2.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the W Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.53 million shares valued at $2.19 billion to account for 10.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Spruce House Investment Management LLC which holds 7.25 million shares representing 9.96% and valued at over $2.11 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.80% of the shares totaling 5.68 million with a market value of $1.65 billion.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 166 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 123 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller James R., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Miller James R. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $300.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27624.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Macri Edmond (Chief Product/Marketing) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $226.06 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Oblak Steve (Chief Merchandising Officer) disposed off 2,051 shares at an average price of $275.00 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 136,294 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading 39.12% up over the past 12 months. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is 161.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.31% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.79.