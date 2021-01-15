Will Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) is -25.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $8.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The CALA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -83.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is -14.01% and -17.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 21.59% at the moment leaves the stock -23.81% off its SMA200. CALA registered -43.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2942.

The stock witnessed a -25.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.87%, and is 33.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.85% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.78% and -55.26% from its 52-week high.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), with 505.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 82.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.56M, and float is at 70.05M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 81.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 10.06 million shares valued at $34.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.26% of the CALA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 7.45 million shares valued at $25.71 million to account for 10.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.13 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $17.69 million, while BVF Inc. holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 4.59 million with a market value of $15.82 million.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Orford Keith, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Orford Keith sold 2,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $14682.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11094.0 shares.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,283,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $6.00 per share for $13.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CALA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Wong Stephanie (SR. VP, FINANCE & SECRETARY) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $40000.0. The insider now directly holds 30,082 shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA).

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) that is trading -8.93% down over the past 12 months. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -14.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.68% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.