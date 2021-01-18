Analysts suggest SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) could spike 19.71% in a year

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is 29.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The SXC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 19.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is 13.28% and 20.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 54.48% off its SMA200. SXC registered -5.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.87% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.43M.

The stock witnessed a 12.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.10%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $487.48M and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.86 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.20% and -15.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunCoke Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $240.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -595.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.50% in year-over-year returns.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), with 637.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 85.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.80M, and float is at 82.13M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 84.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.63 million shares valued at $43.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the SXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.58 million shares valued at $19.09 million to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mangrove Partners which holds 5.06 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $17.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $16.11 million.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hardesty Phillip Michael, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Hardesty Phillip Michael bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $9870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading 47.20% up over the past 12 months.