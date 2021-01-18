Baozun Inc. (BZUN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is 3.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.19 and a high of $47.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The BZUN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $295.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.22% off the consensus price target high of $330.58 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 83.06% higher than the price target low of $210.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.64, the stock is 2.64% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -0.83% off its SMA200. BZUN registered -1.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.30% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.53M.

The stock witnessed a 3.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.60%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has around 5979 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.23 and Fwd P/E is 20.92. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.61% and -24.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $537.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.00% in year-over-year returns.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in Baozun Inc. (BZUN), with institutional investors hold 61.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.03M, and float is at 41.11M with Short Float at 19.49%. Institutions hold 61.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 6.54 million shares valued at $212.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.27% of the BZUN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with 4.08 million shares valued at $132.47 million to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 3.88 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $126.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $66.82 million.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CDK Global Inc. (CDK) that is trading -8.45% down over the past 12 months.