Check Out What Roku Inc (ROKU) Is Doing To Growing The Audience?

Roku Inc (ROKU), the Internet TV service provider, has made tremendous progress in 2020, expanding monetization based on its increased audience.

Roku has taken the US and Canadian markets by storm in the past year, pre-installing its operating system on most smart TVs sold in these countries. Roku has beaten Samsung for the first time this year. This has enabled the company to bypass Vizio and LG’s TV manufacturers, which operate on their own operating systems. As a result, Roku is showing an exciting aspect of being a leader in a promising market.

According to Roku, their operating system for streaming TV services held 38% of the US market in 2020 and 31% of the Canadian market. Roku has attained its success despite competition from industry giants such as Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ). It’s expensive to create and market your operating system for connected TVs, which is why so many electronic manufacturers have turned to Roku.

The Roku executives believe the internet-connected TV market will eventually have one or two main operating systems. This list is likely to include Roku’s OS, which has an opportunity for long-term investors.

Is Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Worth Investing In?

ROKU’s beta value for 36 months is 1.93. Interestingly, out of 26 analysts who provided ratings for Roku Inc, fifteen declared the stock a “buy” while zero declared it “overweight,” nine rated it “hold,” and one “sell.”

As a result of the analysts’ average price, the current price is -$101.95 below the average price from some analysts. ROKU currently has a public float of 108.60M, and the shorts currently hold a 4.11% holding of that float. ROKU’s average trading volume was 5.20M shares in the last trading session.