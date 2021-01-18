Constellium SE (CSTM) Volatility At 4.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 0.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $14.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.41% off the consensus price target high of $15.66 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -27.66% lower than the price target low of $10.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is -0.59% and 8.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 52.47% off its SMA200. CSTM registered 10.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.65M.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.35%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $6.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.39% and -8.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellium SE (CSTM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $1.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Constellium SE (CSTM), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 90.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.21M, and float is at 136.34M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 89.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.43 million shares valued at $113.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.46% of the CSTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 8.47 million shares valued at $66.47 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oberweis Asset Management Inc. which holds 6.28 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $49.26 million, while Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 6.17 million with a market value of $48.44 million.