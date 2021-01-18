Is SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) a good stock to buy now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) is 4.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.29 and a high of $175.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The SITE stock was last observed hovering at around $172.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.25% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.3% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -37.83% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.40, the stock is 3.26% and 13.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -4.20% at the moment leaves the stock 39.07% off its SMA200. SITE registered 72.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29M.

The stock witnessed a 11.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.55%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $7.64B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.71 and Fwd P/E is 59.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.38% and -5.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $610.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), with 448.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 111.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.23M, and float is at 43.82M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 109.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.03 million shares valued at $491.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the SITE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 4.02 million shares valued at $490.13 million to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.74 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $455.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.16% of the shares totaling 3.17 million with a market value of $386.39 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLACK DOUG, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that BLACK DOUG sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $170.91 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that BLACK DOUG (CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $148.32 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the SITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, BLACK DOUG (CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $135.38 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 352,065 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): Who are the competitors?

