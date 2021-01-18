Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock Plunged by -0.85% yesterday

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is -5.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $46.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LSCC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.13% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.09, the stock is -2.71% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 38.41% off its SMA200. LSCC registered 102.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.88% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.55M.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.33%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has around 747 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $401.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.77 and Fwd P/E is 56.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.24% and -8.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $103.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 252.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Top Institutional Holders

317 institutions hold shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 104.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.60M, and float is at 134.11M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 103.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.64 million shares valued at $394.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.02% of the LSCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.69 million shares valued at $338.58 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 10.31 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $298.67 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 8.74 million with a market value of $253.1 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Douglass Stephen, the company’s VP Corp, R&D. SEC filings show that Douglass Stephen sold 183 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $45.16 per share for a total of $8264.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63274.0 shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Milstead Byron Wayne (VP Corp, General Counsel) sold a total of 5,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $45.94 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4475.0 shares of the LSCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN (Director) disposed off 13,537 shares at an average price of $46.45 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 144,050 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 29.99% up over the past 12 months. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is 77.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.