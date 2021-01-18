New Big Money Means Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.06 and a high of $44.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.66, the stock is 0.30% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 17.80% off its SMA200. SKX registered -14.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.07M.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.04%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.75 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.89% and -17.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 94.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.46M, and float is at 133.41M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 92.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.45 million shares valued at $617.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the SKX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.32 million shares valued at $463.0 million to account for 11.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.98 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $361.98 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 8.06 million with a market value of $243.46 million.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAPPAPORT RICHARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAPPAPORT RICHARD sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $36.16 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23500.0 shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that GREENBERG MICHAEL (President) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $37.13 per share for $7.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, GREENBERG ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $34.05 for $8.51 million. The insider now directly holds 1,992 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 8.54% up over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 88.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.