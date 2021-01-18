Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) up 7.49% since start of the year

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is 7.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.71 and a high of $35.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $31.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.23% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.15% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.72, the stock is 4.82% and 20.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 27.82% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.39% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.18M.

The stock witnessed a 20.94% and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.81%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $192.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.84% and -13.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.60%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $52.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.80% this year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), with 6.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.49% while institutional investors hold 64.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.32M, and float is at 62.54M with Short Float at 13.72%. Institutions hold 60.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $140.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the SUMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.39 million shares valued at $117.53 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC US (TTGP) Ltd which holds 3.41 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $74.24 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $26.27 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.