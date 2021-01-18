Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) picks momentum as shares rise 3.96%

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) is 24.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $26.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -28.71% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.03, the stock is 16.70% and 34.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 117.38% off its SMA200. STRO registered 126.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.48M.

The stock witnessed a 22.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.14%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $45.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.50% and 0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $9.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO), with 4.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.11% while institutional investors hold 99.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.89M, and float is at 29.06M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 88.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 3.11 million shares valued at $31.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the STRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.09 million shares valued at $31.03 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 2.12 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $21.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $20.58 million.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallam Trevor, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Hallam Trevor sold 2,393 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $22.37 per share for a total of $53530.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36712.0 shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Hallam Trevor (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $17.01 per share for $40713.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36712.0 shares of the STRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Hallam Trevor (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 16,751 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 36,712 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO).