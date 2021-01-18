The decline in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is 4.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $69.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.08% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -57.86% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $69.46, the stock is 2.17% and 10.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 42.86% off its SMA200. TRMB registered 58.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.16M.

The stock witnessed a 6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.84%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11484 employees, a market worth around $17.48B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.75 and Fwd P/E is 30.53. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.13% and -6.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $785.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Top Institutional Holders

711 institutions hold shares in Trimble Inc. (TRMB), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.70M, and float is at 249.00M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 97.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.47 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.78% of the TRMB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.31 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 22.59 million shares representing 9.03% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while Generation Investment Management LLP holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 9.21 million with a market value of $448.49 million.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEEK MARK S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEEK MARK S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $62.30 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57251.0 shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that PAINTER ROBERT G (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $60.23 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68653.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Bank Michael (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 7,365 shares at an average price of $60.49 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 24,254 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) that is trading 32.34% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.