The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.25% Upside

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -8.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.61 and a high of $50.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $39.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.25% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.44% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.85, the stock is -6.64% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 10.25% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -18.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.39M.

The stock witnessed a -7.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.78%, and is -4.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 56.69 and Fwd P/E is 24.75. Distance from 52-week low is 76.27% and -21.03% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $2.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK), with 30.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.02% while institutional investors hold 91.99% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 83.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 43.21 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.80% of the LSXMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.54 million shares valued at $480.9 million to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.0 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $363.97 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 9.05 million with a market value of $299.24 million.