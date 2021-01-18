This Indicator Is Supporting Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is 9.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.03 and a high of $29.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.25, the stock is 7.35% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 21.36% off its SMA200. PRSP registered -7.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.58.

The stock witnessed a 12.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.12%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $4.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.67. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.10% and -10.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perspecta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Top Institutional Holders

533 institutions hold shares in Perspecta Inc. (PRSP), with 23.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.89% while institutional investors hold 93.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.79M, and float is at 137.00M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 79.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.36 million shares valued at $298.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the PRSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.48 million shares valued at $262.22 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jana Partners LLC which holds 12.8 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $248.96 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 4.95 million with a market value of $96.29 million.

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ventling Michael Earl, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ventling Michael Earl bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $34860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26200.0 shares.

Perspecta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Curtis John M (Director, CEO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $19.93 per share for $49825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the PRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Nolan Philip O (Director) acquired 4,510 shares at an average price of $21.87 for $98634.0. The insider now directly holds 65,867 shares of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP).