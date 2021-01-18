Wabtec Corporation (WAB) turns bearish with loss of -1.8 points

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is 11.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.07 and a high of $84.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The WAB stock was last observed hovering at around $83.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.57% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -43.68% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $81.90, the stock is 7.58% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 28.26% off its SMA200. WAB registered 2.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.11% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.08M.

The stock witnessed a 9.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.96%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $15.93B and $7.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.87 and Fwd P/E is 18.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.53% and -2.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabtec Corporation (WAB) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabtec Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $2.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) Top Institutional Holders

978 institutions hold shares in Wabtec Corporation (WAB), with 10.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.34% while institutional investors hold 101.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.80M, and float is at 180.17M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 96.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.33 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the WAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.08 million shares valued at $747.29 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.16 million shares representing 5.34% and valued at over $628.65 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $462.46 million.

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Wabtec Corporation (WAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faiveley Erwan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faiveley Erwan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $73.08 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.75 million shares.

Wabtec Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Faiveley Erwan (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $73.93 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.77 million shares of the WAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Faiveley Erwan (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $74.47 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 5,785,561 shares of Wabtec Corporation (WAB).

Wabtec Corporation (WAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 31.29% up over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 62.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.